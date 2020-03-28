Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,063 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wix.Com were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded down $13.54 on Friday, reaching $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 906,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,370. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

