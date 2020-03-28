Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,173 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 1,368,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,452.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.