Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

In other news, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $193,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,665.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $689,160 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,048,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RC opened at $7.65 on Friday. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.92%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

