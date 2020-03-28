RealChain (RCT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One RealChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $126,865.02 and approximately $7,642.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.56 or 0.04921694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00066745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036940 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016107 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,622,035 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

