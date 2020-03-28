RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.14 Million

Analysts expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to report $277.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.38 million to $279.10 million. RealPage posted sales of $234.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of RP opened at $53.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $7,880,449.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,776,432.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,530 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RP. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in RealPage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RealPage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,197,000 after buying an additional 140,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in RealPage by 5,199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

