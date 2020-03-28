Red Pulse Phoenix Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $280,138.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Binance, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Kucoin.

