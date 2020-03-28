RED (RED) Hits Market Cap of $206,654.67

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. RED has a market capitalization of $206,654.67 and approximately $245.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00626082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000279 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

