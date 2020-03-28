Refereum Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $152,737.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refereum has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.02525045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194878 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, Bibox, Bittrex, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

