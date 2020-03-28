Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of Regency Centers worth $34,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

