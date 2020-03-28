Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) have trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Reliability earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBY opened at $0.17 on Friday. Reliability has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

