Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Reliv International stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.34. Reliv International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Reliv International Company Profile

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

