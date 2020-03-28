Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Update

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,094,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 27th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,625,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.49. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MARK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Remark by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

