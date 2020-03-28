Remme (REM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Remme has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Tidex and Gate.io. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $125,960.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.56 or 0.04941981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036946 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kuna, Tidex, DEx.top, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

