Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 115,700 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of AtriCure worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $3,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 181,092 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

ATRC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 293,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,557. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AtriCure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,014,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

