Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 17,206 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.73% of First Financial Northwest worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFNW. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard M. Riccobono bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,099.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

First Financial Northwest stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,030. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

