Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 44,400 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Seattle Genetics worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 989,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,067. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.76.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

