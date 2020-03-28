Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 646,893 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of BRF worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BRF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRF by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of BRFS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,185. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.87. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.