Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 76,603 Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Endava worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Endava by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

NYSE DAVA traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.83. 147,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,415. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. Endava PLC – has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Endava had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

