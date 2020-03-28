Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 91,725 Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.18% of American Renal Associates worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 42.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 347.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Renal Associates by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

ARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. American Renal Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:ARA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. 183,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,138. The company has a market capitalization of $242.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 2.02. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $206.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

