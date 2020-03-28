Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 505,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Immunomedics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IMMU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

NASDAQ:IMMU traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.84. 2,259,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.53. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

