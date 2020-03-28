Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 775.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 202,955 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,497,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,424,000.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,327. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.83. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

