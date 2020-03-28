Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of Tribune Publishing worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. 194,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tribune Publishing Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

