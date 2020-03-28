Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 299,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,710. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

