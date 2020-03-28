Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 42,600 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Vista Outdoor worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

VSTO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,576. The stock has a market cap of $437.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

