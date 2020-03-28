Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.05% of CalAmp worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $164.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CalAmp to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

