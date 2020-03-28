Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of MTS Systems worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of MTS Systems stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,079. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $414.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.41.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. MTS Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Harrison bought 1,380 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.53 per share, for a total transaction of $60,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,780 shares of company stock worth $212,031. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.