Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,536,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,479,000 after buying an additional 73,050 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 38,701,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,537,508. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

