Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.74% of AngioDynamics worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 304,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,407. The firm has a market cap of $403.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

