Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIT stock traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

