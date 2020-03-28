Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi bought 5,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 398,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 102,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,779. The company has a market capitalization of $508.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.02. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MCRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

