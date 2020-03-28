Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.10 Million Position in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 630,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 475,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 13,487.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 393,959 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,108,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,059. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $459.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HONE shares. BidaskClub downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

