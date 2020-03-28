Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 1,145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 744,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,194. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $304.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.82.

DPLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

