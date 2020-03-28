Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.34 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,080 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Hillenbrand worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after buying an additional 1,028,303 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $20,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after buying an additional 399,454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $11,630,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 245,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver acquired 2,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $48,820.00. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $620,070. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $43.45.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

