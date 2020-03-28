Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Federal Signal worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,992,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSS. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

FSS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,600. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

