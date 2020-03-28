Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Columbus McKinnon worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of CMCO traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 110,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,415. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

