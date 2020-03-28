Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Aegion worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegion by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of Aegion stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 299,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,881. Aegion Corp has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $457.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.00 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

AEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $32,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,458.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.