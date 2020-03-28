Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10 Million Stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Kindred Biosciences worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.08. 242,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,906. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,442.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

