Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,151,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415,344 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,219,000 after purchasing an additional 153,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 155,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

KRC stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,780. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

