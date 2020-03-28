Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,744,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 855,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,596,000 after acquiring an additional 357,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 545,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. 1,939,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,253. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

