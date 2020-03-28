Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Gorman-Rupp worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

GRC stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 57,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

