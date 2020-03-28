Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,506 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.12% of Opus Bank worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the third quarter worth $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opus Bank stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 168,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,512. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $571.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

