Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 128.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after buying an additional 1,510,647 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 599.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 543,244 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 320,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 264,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $6,374,000.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,157.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

AIMC traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 531,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.89. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

