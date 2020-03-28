Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $10.11 Million in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 503,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Mylan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mylan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,051,000 after buying an additional 425,895 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Mylan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,983,000 after buying an additional 710,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,209,000 after buying an additional 132,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,293,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,831,000 after buying an additional 482,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

MYL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 6,292,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,884,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

