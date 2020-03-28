Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,944 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of First Bancorp worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 34,175.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,271 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,189,000 after buying an additional 1,020,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 40.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,826,000 after buying an additional 951,270 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16,987.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 854,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 849,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,943,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,717. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

