Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $10.23 Million Investment in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 312,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Discovery Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,370,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,564. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Discovery Communications from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

