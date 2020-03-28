Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 454,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Sailpoint Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,702,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 275,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

SAIL traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -159.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

