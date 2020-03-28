Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 21,500 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of IBERIABANK worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 359,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,354 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 350,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of IBKC stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

