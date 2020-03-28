Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 81,423 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,423 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.00% of Marchex worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marchex by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 78,062 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marchex by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 292,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,122. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

MCHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 55,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $60,785.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,168,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,514. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

