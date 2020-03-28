Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 119,800 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.80. 21,554,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,647. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.