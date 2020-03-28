Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 83,087 NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,087 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. S&P Equity Research lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,076. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

